Trinamool MP Deb's Controversial Call for Justice

Trinamool Congress MP Deb has stirred controversy by advocating 'shoot at sight' punishment for proven rape and murder perpetrators. His remarks follow high-profile rape cases that have caused public outcry across India. Deb criticizes the law's inefficacy in protecting women, emphasizing the need for harsh deterrents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:43 IST
Deb
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deb made headlines on Saturday with his call for 'shoot at sight' action against those convicted of rape and murder.

The statement follows a shocking case involving the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Kultali, South 24 Parganas, sparking outrage and widespread protests, particularly regarding the earlier RG Kar hospital medic case.

Emphasizing the strength of the existing laws, Deb argued that despite this, the safety of women remains compromised. He stressed the necessity for severe punishment, asserting it should deter potential offenders by instilling fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

