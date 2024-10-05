Trinamool MP Deb's Controversial Call for Justice

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deb made headlines on Saturday with his call for 'shoot at sight' action against those convicted of rape and murder.

The statement follows a shocking case involving the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Kultali, South 24 Parganas, sparking outrage and widespread protests, particularly regarding the earlier RG Kar hospital medic case.

Emphasizing the strength of the existing laws, Deb argued that despite this, the safety of women remains compromised. He stressed the necessity for severe punishment, asserting it should deter potential offenders by instilling fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)