Tragic Fall Claims Teenage Life in Thane

A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of a commercial building in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place in Wagle Estate on Thursday at around 8 p.m. as confirmed by local police authorities.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Ramratan Yadav, was reportedly standing at a window in the complex when he fell. Yadav was a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, the Srinagar police station has stated.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall, as police continue to gather information related to the tragic event.

