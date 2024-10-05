Left Menu

Tragic Fall Claims Teenage Life in Thane

A 16-year-old boy, Pankaj Ramratan Yadav, died after falling from the 8th floor of a commercial building in Thane. The incident occurred at Wagle Estate on Thursday evening. Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:45 IST
A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of a commercial building in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place in Wagle Estate on Thursday at around 8 p.m. as confirmed by local police authorities.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Ramratan Yadav, was reportedly standing at a window in the complex when he fell. Yadav was a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, the Srinagar police station has stated.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall, as police continue to gather information related to the tragic event.

