Tragic Fall Claims Teenage Life in Thane
A 16-year-old boy, Pankaj Ramratan Yadav, died after falling from the 8th floor of a commercial building in Thane. The incident occurred at Wagle Estate on Thursday evening. Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of a commercial building in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place in Wagle Estate on Thursday at around 8 p.m. as confirmed by local police authorities.
The victim, identified as Pankaj Ramratan Yadav, was reportedly standing at a window in the complex when he fell. Yadav was a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, the Srinagar police station has stated.
An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall, as police continue to gather information related to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- tragedy
- accidental death
- fall
- teenager
- investigation
- Mumbai
- Wagle Estate
- police
- incident
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav leads cleanup campaign at Juhu beach
NIT Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room; Investigation Underway
Shiv Sena MP Slams Maharashtra Government for Postponing Mumbai University Elections at Last Minute
IYDF and RN Fruits Host Charitable Event for Underprivileged Children in Mumbai
Injured Woman Found in Secluded Area Sparks Investigation