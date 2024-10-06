Netanyahu Rebukes Macron's Call for Arms Embargo

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, launched a scathing rebuttal against French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested halting arms shipments to Israel as part of efforts for a political resolution in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In a video message, Netanyahu condemned Macron and other Western leaders advocating for what he labeled an arms embargo on Israel, emphasizing the country's capability to prevail independently of their backing. He fiercely denounced the call for an embargo as a disgrace.

Macron, speaking to France Inter radio, prioritized resuming political dialogue and halting the use of arms in Gaza. He highlighted the risk of escalating tensions, particularly concerning Lebanon's stability, as France, albeit a minor arms exporter to Israel, strives for diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

