Netanyahu Rebukes Macron's Call for Arms Embargo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion for an arms embargo on Israel amid the Gaza conflict. Macron's remarks indicated stopping arms shipments as a step towards a political solution. France, a minor arms supplier to Israel, seeks diplomatic involvement in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 00:38 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, launched a scathing rebuttal against French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested halting arms shipments to Israel as part of efforts for a political resolution in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In a video message, Netanyahu condemned Macron and other Western leaders advocating for what he labeled an arms embargo on Israel, emphasizing the country's capability to prevail independently of their backing. He fiercely denounced the call for an embargo as a disgrace.

Macron, speaking to France Inter radio, prioritized resuming political dialogue and halting the use of arms in Gaza. He highlighted the risk of escalating tensions, particularly concerning Lebanon's stability, as France, albeit a minor arms exporter to Israel, strives for diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

