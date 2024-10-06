Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Velingkar's Remarks: Tensions Mount in Goa

A protest in South Goa demanding the arrest of former RSS chief Subhash Velingkar led to police cane-charging demonstrators and detaining five individuals. The protests were triggered by Velingkar's alleged remarks that hurt religious sentiments. Velingkar's anticipatory bail plea has been deferred by the local court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-10-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 01:02 IST
Protests Erupt Over Velingkar's Remarks: Tensions Mount in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Margao, South Goa, as a protest demanding the arrest of former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar escalated. Protestors blocked a national highway, prompting police intervention.

A senior police officer stated that five protestors, who refused to clear the way, were detained. The protest stemmed from Velingkar's controversial statements allegedly hurting religious sentiments, leading to multiple cases being filed against him.

Despite an attempt at legal reprieve, Velingkar's request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Additional District and Sessions court in Panaji, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024