Protests Erupt Over Velingkar's Remarks: Tensions Mount in Goa

Tensions flared in Margao, South Goa, as a protest demanding the arrest of former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar escalated. Protestors blocked a national highway, prompting police intervention.

A senior police officer stated that five protestors, who refused to clear the way, were detained. The protest stemmed from Velingkar's controversial statements allegedly hurting religious sentiments, leading to multiple cases being filed against him.

Despite an attempt at legal reprieve, Velingkar's request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Additional District and Sessions court in Panaji, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)