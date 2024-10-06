Left Menu

Haitian Prime Minister Seeks Global Support Amid Escalating Gang Violence

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille visits UAE and Kenya to seek security assistance following a brutal gang attack by the Gran Grif gang that left 70 dead. The visit aims to accelerate the deployment of Kenyan police troops and explore ways to support Haitian security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 04:47 IST
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has embarked on a crucial diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, seeking international security aid in the wake of a catastrophic gang attack in his country.

The Gran Grif gang's assault on Pont-Sonde resulted in 70 fatalities, marking one of the deadliest incidents in recent years in Haiti. Reports indicate that over 6,000 people fled the area amidst the carnage.

Conille's visit aims to expedite the deployment of Kenyan police and discuss funding for Haitian police efforts to combat gangs, amid a deteriorating security situation exacerbated by the slow international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

