Fashion Scandal: Ex-Employees Allegedly Run Parallel Business
A court has directed Delhi Police to file an FIR against two former employees of designer Pallavi Mohan for running a parallel business under her brand. The accused allegedly breached trust by using brand resources to fulfill independent orders and diverting payments to personal accounts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a court has instructed the Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against two former employees of renowned fashion designer Pallavi Mohan. The duo is accused of criminal breach of trust, having allegedly established a parallel business using Mohan's brand name and clientele.
The directive came from Judicial Magistrate Akshay Sharma following a complaint by 'Not So Serious Trading LLP,' a company owned by Mohan. The court accepted the arguments presented by advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla, indicating that a cognizable offense had indeed occurred.
Stating the seriousness of the charges, the judge has demanded a thorough investigation. Accusations include accepting orders secretly, producing high-end garments under Mohan's brand, and diverting payments to personal accounts and affiliates. There are also allegations of forgery and record fabrication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
