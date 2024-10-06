Left Menu

China and North Korea: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties?

China and North Korea pledged to strengthen cooperation on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. While celebrating their historical ties, both nations aim to enhance communications. However, North Korea's recent strategic treaty with Russia signals potential shifts, raising concerns about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, China and North Korea committed to bolstering bilateral cooperation, according to North Korea's state news outlet KCNA. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed a strong commitment to the development of relations between the two countries in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China's role as North Korea's largest trading partner is underscored by its readiness to write a new chapter in relations through increased dialogue and collaboration. Historical ties between Beijing and Pyongyang date back to the 1950-1953 Korean War. Nevertheless, China has reacted cautiously as Kim Jong Un strengthens ties with Russia, highlighted by a recent strategic treaty encompassing mutual defense.

North Korea is poised to amend its constitution, possibly escalating tensions by abandoning its peaceful unification goal with South Korea. There are worries that the revised constitution may hint at pursuing unification by force, leveraging nuclear weapons, as an amendment could redefine inter-Korean territorial considerations.

