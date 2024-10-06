Left Menu

Maharashtra Eases Height Rules for Tribal Police Recruitment

The Maharashtra government has relaxed height restrictions for tribal candidates in police recruitment by 5 cm, following discussions on tribal issues in the state. This amendment is expected to facilitate more inclusivity in police forces, helping overcome recruitment challenges previously faced by tribal candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant change to the police recruitment process for tribal candidates, according to an official statement from the police on Sunday. The modification, officially released by the home department on Friday, reduces the minimum height requirement for tribal applicants by 5 cm.

The current height mandate for police recruitment specifies 165 cm for male candidates and 155 cm for female candidates. The adjustment aims to increase representation and inclusivity within the force.

This policy shift follows a strategic meeting in January between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Vivek Pandit, who chairs the state-level Scheduled Area Review Committee. The meeting focused on challenges faced by the tribal community, prompting this proactive measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

