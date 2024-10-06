Unraveling India's Industrial Strikes: A Call for Reform

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has highlighted the urgent need for India to reform its labour laws and establish clear procedures to protect workers while fostering industrial stability. The think tank emphasized the necessity of strategic measures to prevent industrial strikes, suggesting improvements in legislative frameworks and operating standards.

Ajay Srivastava, GTRI's founder, underscored the detrimental impact of longstanding industrial strikes, such as the recent action at Samsung's Sriperumbudur factory, advocating for measures like reinforced labour law enforcement and effective mediation systems. These strategies aim to avert escalations into widescale strikes, ensuring safety nets for workers through written contracts, fair severance pay, and regulated work hours.

Furthermore, GTRI advises a balanced dialogue between unions and management, with unions participating in discussions on wages and welfare, without obstructing industrial progress. By implementing these reforms, India can create a stable industrial environment that benefits both businesses and workers, countering the adverse effects experienced by industries such as textiles in the 1970s and 1980s.

(With inputs from agencies.)