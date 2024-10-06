Left Menu

Cleric Charged with Molestation and Forced Conversion

A Muslim cleric in Ballia district faces charges of molesting a woman and coercing her to convert to Islam. The incident occurred during an exorcism ritual. Law enforcement is investigating the case, registered under several legal sections, following the woman's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:35 IST
Cleric Charged with Molestation and Forced Conversion
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Ballia district, a Muslim cleric has been accused of molesting a woman during a ritual and pressuring her for religious conversion. The case has sparked a significant investigation by local authorities.

According to police reports, the woman from Ballia visited Maulvi Shan Ahmed for an exorcism on March 18. During the process, she alleges that Ahmed led her to a separate room, where he engaged in inappropriate activities. Despite her protests, the cleric allegedly insisted on her conversion to Islam, threatening her life and that of her family.

A formal complaint was lodged by the victim on October 4, leading to the registration of a case against the cleric under various IPC sections. Superintendent Iraj Raja confirmed that investigations are underway, promising necessary actions against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024