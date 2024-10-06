Cleric Charged with Molestation and Forced Conversion

In a disturbing incident from Ballia district, a Muslim cleric has been accused of molesting a woman during a ritual and pressuring her for religious conversion. The case has sparked a significant investigation by local authorities.

According to police reports, the woman from Ballia visited Maulvi Shan Ahmed for an exorcism on March 18. During the process, she alleges that Ahmed led her to a separate room, where he engaged in inappropriate activities. Despite her protests, the cleric allegedly insisted on her conversion to Islam, threatening her life and that of her family.

A formal complaint was lodged by the victim on October 4, leading to the registration of a case against the cleric under various IPC sections. Superintendent Iraj Raja confirmed that investigations are underway, promising necessary actions against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)