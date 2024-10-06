Israeli Airstrike Hits Relief Convoy in Syria's Homs
An Israeli airstrike targeted vehicles carrying medical and relief supplies in Syria's Homs, causing material damage. The strike, part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iran-linked targets, follows increased military actions since Hamas's October attack on Israeli soil that led to the Gaza conflict.
An Israeli airstrike struck a convoy carrying medical and relief supplies in Syria's industrial city of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.
While the agency reported material damage, it clarified that no factories had been hit and attributed the explosion's noise to the strike itself.
This incident is part of a broader series of Israeli strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria, activities that have intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory, which initiated the Gaza war.
