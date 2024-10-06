Israeli Airstrike Hits Relief Convoy in Syria's Homs

An Israeli airstrike struck a convoy carrying medical and relief supplies in Syria's industrial city of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

While the agency reported material damage, it clarified that no factories had been hit and attributed the explosion's noise to the strike itself.

This incident is part of a broader series of Israeli strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria, activities that have intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory, which initiated the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)