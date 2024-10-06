Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Hits Relief Convoy in Syria's Homs

An Israeli airstrike targeted vehicles carrying medical and relief supplies in Syria's Homs, causing material damage. The strike, part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iran-linked targets, follows increased military actions since Hamas's October attack on Israeli soil that led to the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:29 IST
Israeli Airstrike Hits Relief Convoy in Syria's Homs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike struck a convoy carrying medical and relief supplies in Syria's industrial city of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

While the agency reported material damage, it clarified that no factories had been hit and attributed the explosion's noise to the strike itself.

This incident is part of a broader series of Israeli strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria, activities that have intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory, which initiated the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024