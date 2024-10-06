Left Menu

Beirut's Fiery Nights: A City Under Siege

Beirut's southern suburbs endure the largest Israeli air assaults since the escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. The strikes, described as the most intense yet, sent shockwaves across the city, leaving destruction in their wake. Lebanon faces ongoing tensions and uncertainty as its leaders engage in regional turmoil.

06-10-2024
Beirut's southern suburbs witnessed an unprecedented night of Israeli air raids, marking the most severe escalation since Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group. Residents described the attack as a series of deafening strikes, causing buildings to tremble and fears of further devastation.

The aerial assault spanned approximately 30 minutes, creating a spectacle of booming blasts and flashes of red and white visible across Beirut. Witnesses reported widespread damage in the southern suburbs, with a grey haze blanketing the city the following morning, and smoke columns rising from affected areas.

Lebanese authorities have yet to disclose the full extent of the damage. Meanwhile, cross-border tensions remain high as Hezbollah's retaliatory responses compound the region's turmoil, further escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and its adversaries in the Middle East.

