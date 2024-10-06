Beirut's Fiery Nights: A City Under Siege

Beirut's southern suburbs witnessed an unprecedented night of Israeli air raids, marking the most severe escalation since Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group. Residents described the attack as a series of deafening strikes, causing buildings to tremble and fears of further devastation.

The aerial assault spanned approximately 30 minutes, creating a spectacle of booming blasts and flashes of red and white visible across Beirut. Witnesses reported widespread damage in the southern suburbs, with a grey haze blanketing the city the following morning, and smoke columns rising from affected areas.

Lebanese authorities have yet to disclose the full extent of the damage. Meanwhile, cross-border tensions remain high as Hezbollah's retaliatory responses compound the region's turmoil, further escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and its adversaries in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)