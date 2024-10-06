Sri Lankan President Pledges Justice for 2019 Easter Attacks Victims
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has committed to expediting investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 270 people. The Catholic Church accuses past investigations of being a political cover-up. Dissanayake aims for a fair, transparent process and delivering justice to victims' families.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has promised to fast-track investigations into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, aiming to deliver justice for the victims' families.
The attacks, carried out by National Thawheed Jamaat, resulted in over 270 casualties. Despite numerous arrests, no trials have commenced, sparking criticism from the Catholic Church.
Dissanayake, who assumed office on September 23, has vowed transparency and accountability, countering allegations of political interference from previous administrations.
