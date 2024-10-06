Arrests Made in Muzaffarpur Protests

Bihar Police arrested eight individuals on Sunday for masquerading as flood victims and hurling stones at security personnel during a protest in Muzaffarpur district, injuring several officers.

Shahriyar Akhtar, the assistant superintendent of police in Muzaffarpur, confirmed that a case has been filed over the incident that occurred in Aurai on Friday. This case includes accusations against over 100 unidentified people, along with the known 20, of whom eight have been apprehended.

The protest emerged as flood-affected residents aired grievances over relief measures by blocking the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway and burning tyres. Rural SP Vidya Saga noted that police intervened with mild force to disperse protestors, quashing rumors of firing in the air, while admitting escalation when protestors began stone-pelting.

(With inputs from agencies.)