Tensions Rise in Haridwar Amid Controversial Remarks

Multiple cases have been registered in Haridwar following provocative slogans against remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad. Demonstrations in various areas led to calls for the priest's arrest. Authorities are monitoring social media for unrest and have not confirmed Narsinghanand's detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Haridwar after provocative slogans were raised during demonstrations against comments made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. The police have registered four separate cases linked to these protests.

According to Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval, protests took place in areas including Kaliyar and Laksar, where slogans potentially inciting violence were chanted. Investigations are underway, with cases filed against unnamed individuals involved in the rallies.

Doval further stated that Haridwar's police social media unit is vigilantly observing online platforms for any provocative content that could disrupt public peace. Meanwhile, demands for Narsinghanand's arrest have intensified, backed by several Muslim organizations and political party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

