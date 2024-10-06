Tensions Rise in Haridwar Amid Controversial Remarks
Multiple cases have been registered in Haridwar following provocative slogans against remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad. Demonstrations in various areas led to calls for the priest's arrest. Authorities are monitoring social media for unrest and have not confirmed Narsinghanand's detention.
- Country:
- India
Tensions have escalated in Haridwar after provocative slogans were raised during demonstrations against comments made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. The police have registered four separate cases linked to these protests.
According to Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval, protests took place in areas including Kaliyar and Laksar, where slogans potentially inciting violence were chanted. Investigations are underway, with cases filed against unnamed individuals involved in the rallies.
Doval further stated that Haridwar's police social media unit is vigilantly observing online platforms for any provocative content that could disrupt public peace. Meanwhile, demands for Narsinghanand's arrest have intensified, backed by several Muslim organizations and political party leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Awkward Moment at Quad Event Sparks Social Media Frenzy
NCPCR Urges Social Media Giants to Shield Children from Online Dangers
Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Defend Police Action in Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case
England Women's Captain Heather Knight Faces Reprimand Over 2012 Social Media Post
Teen Arrested for Brandishing Gun on Social Media