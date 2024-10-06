Empowering Women to Combat Misinformation in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges women to aid police in identifying fake videos and misinformation to curb crime. She promises rewards and job opportunities to those who assist law enforcement. Banerjee also highlights the increased presence of women in the police force.
In an innovative move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on the women of the state to play an active role in assisting the police by identifying and reporting fake videos and misinformation, which she linked to rising criminal activities.
Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Durga Puja at Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines, Banerjee announced rewards and potential job opportunities for women who aid the police in apprehending suspects. She urged women to use social media platforms like Facebook and X to tag and report fake information to the police cybercrime unit.
The Chief Minister further highlighted the growing presence of women in the state's police force, expressing her commitment to increasing their numbers in future initiatives like the 'Winners' program. Banerjee also inaugurated several Durga Puja festivals, both virtually and in-person, as part of her weekend engagements.
