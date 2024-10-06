Left Menu

UNIFIL Expresses Concerns Over Israeli Actions in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed alarm over Israel's recent activities near its positions in Lebanon. UNIFIL's statement highlighted growing tensions and called for restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement on Sunday expressing serious concern over actions taken by Israel near its posts in Lebanon.

Labeling these movements as 'recent activities,' UNIFIL highlighted the potential risk of increased tensions and urged involved parties to exercise restraint.

The organization emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and preventing any escalation in the volatile region, calling for dialogue and cooperation.

