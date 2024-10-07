Hezbollah Leadership in Limbo After Beirut Bombing

Israel's recent bombing in Beirut's southern suburbs has halted efforts to locate senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, according to a Hezbollah official. Safieddine's status remains unknown.

In an interview with Iraqi state television, Mahmoud Qmati, a political official from Hezbollah, indicated that the process of picking a new leader for the group will not be swift.

