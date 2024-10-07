Left Menu

Hezbollah Leadership in Limbo After Beirut Bombing

After Israel's bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs, the search for senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine has stalled, leaving his fate unclear. Hezbollah's political official, Mahmoud Qmati, indicated that selecting a new leader will be a lengthy process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:13 IST
  • Lebanon

Israel's recent bombing in Beirut's southern suburbs has halted efforts to locate senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, according to a Hezbollah official. Safieddine's status remains unknown.

In an interview with Iraqi state television, Mahmoud Qmati, a political official from Hezbollah, indicated that the process of picking a new leader for the group will not be swift.

