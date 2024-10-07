Amid Rising Tensions, Israel Intensifies Strikes on Hezbollah Targets

As the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks approaches, Israel has launched intensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Gaza. This aggressive move comes as Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasizes that all retaliatory options against Iran are on the table.

Hezbollah responded by targeting a site south of Haifa, with significant impact reported in Haifa and Tiberias. The exchange of attacks underlines the ongoing hostility between Israel and Iran-backed groups, raising concerns about a potential regional conflict.

With major global demonstrations opposing Israeli actions and tensions spreading across the Middle East, the situation remains volatile. International responses call for caution, but Israel maintains its stance on ensuring its territorial integrity and citizen safety.

