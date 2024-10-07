Left Menu

Amid Rising Tensions, Israel Intensifies Strikes on Hezbollah Targets

Amid the impending one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, triggering retaliation from Hezbollah and escalating tensions. The conflict sees potential expansion into a regional confrontation as Israel vows retaliatory measures against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 05:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 05:11 IST
Amid Rising Tensions, Israel Intensifies Strikes on Hezbollah Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks approaches, Israel has launched intensive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Gaza. This aggressive move comes as Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasizes that all retaliatory options against Iran are on the table.

Hezbollah responded by targeting a site south of Haifa, with significant impact reported in Haifa and Tiberias. The exchange of attacks underlines the ongoing hostility between Israel and Iran-backed groups, raising concerns about a potential regional conflict.

With major global demonstrations opposing Israeli actions and tensions spreading across the Middle East, the situation remains volatile. International responses call for caution, but Israel maintains its stance on ensuring its territorial integrity and citizen safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024