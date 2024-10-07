Left Menu

Shockwaves at Kolkata Police: Civic Volunteer Alleges Assault

A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police has alleged sexual assault by a sub-inspector at Park Street Police Station. The incident supposedly occurred under the guise of gifting clothes for a festival. The complaint, initially ignored by station officers, has led to a departmental inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 08:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against a sub-inspector stationed at Park Street Police Station. The incident is claimed to have occurred in the early hours of October 5. According to the complainant, the officer had lured her under the pretext of presenting her with festive clothes.

Details reveal that the alleged assault took place inside a restroom on the fourth floor of the police station. Despite the grave nature of the accusation, the initial response from station officers was dismissive, prompting the woman to escalate the matter to higher authorities.

Having served as a civic volunteer since 2017, the woman has now seen the initiation of a departmental inquiry into her complaint. The case continues to unfold as investigators probe into the allegations made against the sub-inspector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

