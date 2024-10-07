Left Menu

NZ Calls for Restraint and Ceasefire on Anniversary of Hamas Attacks on Israel

“New Zealand was horrified by the monstrous actions of Hamas against Israel a year ago today,” Prime Minister Luxon said.

Updated: 07-10-2024 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

On the first anniversary of the 7 October terrorist attacks on Israel, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have renewed the nation’s call for restraint and de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.

“New Zealand was horrified by the monstrous actions of Hamas against Israel a year ago today,” Prime Minister Luxon said. “Then, as now, we remain appalled by Hamas’ brutality and the taking of hostages.”

The attacks by Hamas in 2023, which included mass civilian casualties and kidnappings, triggered a cycle of violence between Israel and Gaza that persists to this day. Mr Peters reiterated New Zealand’s stance, calling the situation "an absolutely unacceptable cycle of violence and human suffering."

In their joint statement, the leaders urged a United Nations Security Council-endorsed ceasefire as the most effective path to safeguarding civilians. “We continue to reiterate that a ceasefire, endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, is the best way to protect civilians on all sides,” Mr. Peters added.

New Zealand also renewed its call for the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during the attacks. “New Zealand also renews its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages by Hamas,” Luxon emphasized, underscoring the humanitarian urgency.

Expressing concern over the continued escalation in hostilities across the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and Syria, Luxon appealed for moderation. “We again call for restraint, the protection of civilians, and the upholding of international humanitarian law by all parties.”

The call for de-escalation aligns with New Zealand’s long-standing advocacy for peaceful resolution in conflict zones and a rules-based international order. The country is also engaged in broader diplomatic efforts with the international community to stabilize the situation in the region.

