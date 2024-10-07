Deadly Blast Targets Chinese Convoy in Karachi

A Pakistani separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near Karachi's main airport, resulting in two Chinese deaths. Officials reported eight others wounded in the late-night attack.

The bombing marks another violent incident against Chinese citizens in Pakistan amid heightened security concerns. The attack occurred just a week before Pakistan is to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, co-founded by China and Russia. Initial reports suggested conflicting causes for the explosion, later confirmed as a bombing.

Chinese workers involved in Beijing's significant Belt and Road Initiative are frequent targets. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, pledging justice for the victims. The BLA continues its insurgency for Balochistan's independence, opposing Chinese operations in the region.

