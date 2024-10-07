Left Menu

Deadly Blast Targets Chinese Convoy in Karachi

A bombing in Karachi targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers, killing two and wounding others. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, which highlights the ongoing security threats faced by Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The bombing occurred ahead of a major international summit.

Updated: 07-10-2024 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near Karachi's main airport, resulting in two Chinese deaths. Officials reported eight others wounded in the late-night attack.

The bombing marks another violent incident against Chinese citizens in Pakistan amid heightened security concerns. The attack occurred just a week before Pakistan is to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, co-founded by China and Russia. Initial reports suggested conflicting causes for the explosion, later confirmed as a bombing.

Chinese workers involved in Beijing's significant Belt and Road Initiative are frequent targets. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, pledging justice for the victims. The BLA continues its insurgency for Balochistan's independence, opposing Chinese operations in the region.

