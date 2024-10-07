Journalists Braving Gaza's Frontlines: A Year of Dire Straits

In the midst of intense conflict in Gaza, journalists face unprecedented dangers. The past year has been the deadliest on record for reporters, with many confronting life-threatening situations to deliver news.

Palestinian journalist Islam al-Zaanoun returned to work shortly after undergoing a Caesarean section, driven by both professional duty and financial necessity to report on the war.

Despite the inherent risks and personal hardships, journalists remain committed to their mission, drawing international attention to the conflict and raising alarm among global media organizations about the erosion of journalistic protections.

