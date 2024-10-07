Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Arrested for Alleged Assault on Civic Volunteer

A sub-inspector at Park Street police station has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman civic volunteer. The incident was reported after departmental scrutiny, leading to the officer's arrest. The victim's complaint was initially ignored by the police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:37 IST
  • India

A sub-inspector from Park Street police station was arrested on Monday, following allegations of sexually assaulting a woman civic volunteer, according to a senior officer.

Consequently, the officer, who had been placed on administrative leave by Kolkata Police, was detained after a departmental probe undertaken by the Detective Department confirmed the claims. 'He has been arrested, and further details cannot be disclosed due to the ongoing investigation,' stated the officer.

The crime reportedly took place at 1:10 AM on October 5, when the volunteer was beckoned to the restroom on the station's fourth floor. The victim, associated with Park Street police since 2017, had to elevate her grievance to Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, and the DC South's office, as her initial report was dismissed by the local station.

