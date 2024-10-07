Left Menu

War of Words: Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh's Social Media Sphere

A heated social media confrontation between Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma's office and the Samajwadi Party's Media Cell escalated into legal action, with allegations of defamation and corruption. An FIR was lodged by Sharma's brother against opposition party members. The online exchange involves accusations over urban development and misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:30 IST
War of Words: Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh's Social Media Sphere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce social media debate involving Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma's office and the Samajwadi Party's Media Cell has escalated into a legal battle. The minister's brother has filed a case in Mau district, accusing the opposition of defaming the BJP leader.

Since October 1, both parties exchanged barbs on X, focusing on issues like power, urban development, and corruption. Tensions peaked on October 5 when accusations turned abusive, prompting legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

This confrontation raises questions about corruption allegations and inner-party discord. While the minister's camp hopes for serious legal action, the SP Media Cell questions the motives behind the FIR, suggesting it confirms the corruption claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024