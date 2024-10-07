War of Words: Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh's Social Media Sphere

A fierce social media debate involving Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma's office and the Samajwadi Party's Media Cell has escalated into a legal battle. The minister's brother has filed a case in Mau district, accusing the opposition of defaming the BJP leader.

Since October 1, both parties exchanged barbs on X, focusing on issues like power, urban development, and corruption. Tensions peaked on October 5 when accusations turned abusive, prompting legal action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

This confrontation raises questions about corruption allegations and inner-party discord. While the minister's camp hopes for serious legal action, the SP Media Cell questions the motives behind the FIR, suggesting it confirms the corruption claims.

