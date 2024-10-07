Left Menu

BLA's Violent Outburst: An Attack on Pakistan-China Relations

Two Chinese nationals were killed, and 17 others were injured in a suicide attack by a Baloch insurgent group targeting a convoy of Chinese workers near Karachi's airport. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility. This attack underscores the ongoing violence against Chinese nationals in Pakistan, especially amid major development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a deadly attack late Sunday night, two Chinese nationals were killed and 17 others were injured in Karachi. The assault, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, targeted a convoy of Chinese workers departing from Jinnah International Airport. This incident adds to a series of violent actions against Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan.

The explosion occurred within a mile of the airport's main terminal, killing a suspected suicide bomber. Authorities report that the attack affected a convoy from an electric power company and briefly suspended road traffic to the airport. The attack arrives just two weeks ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the national capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack as a 'heinous act,' pledging justice. Pakistan's Foreign Office pledged that the perpetrators would face severe repercussions. Chinese nationals working in various projects under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have faced repeated targeting by insurgent groups over allegations of exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

