Tragedy Strikes in Chhatarpur: Accused Gunman Targets Victim's Family

A shocking incident unfolded in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, when a 24-year-old man, accused of rape, allegedly opened fire at the home of his 17-year-old victim. The attack resulted in the tragic death of her grandfather and injuries to both her and her uncle.

The shooting took place in the early hours in Mohara village, as stated by Superintendent of Police Agam Jain. The accused, identified as Bhola Ahirwar, is said to have entered the girl's residence and unleashed gunfire, aiming to pressure a compromise in the ongoing rape case.

As efforts intensify to apprehend Ahirwar, the victim recounted the harrowing event, noting that she had filed a complaint against him two months ago. The police confirmed that Ahirwar was already booked for the alleged rape and are pursuing him vigorously.

