Promising Talks: EU and France's New Fiscal Direction

The European Commission has begun promising discussions with France's new government concerning the nation's budget and public finances, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced ahead of a crucial Eurogroup meeting.

In a statement to journalists, Gentiloni revealed that he had already engaged in talks with Antoine Armand, France's newly appointed finance minister, regarding the financial direction of the country.

This dialogue marks an optimistic start in strengthening the fiscal collaboration between France and the European Union.

