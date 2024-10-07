Promising Talks: EU and France's New Fiscal Direction
The European Commission is optimistic about its initial discussions with France's new government regarding the country's budget and public finances. Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni met with France's new finance minister, Antoine Armand, discussing future fiscal collaborations ahead of a key Eurogroup meeting.
In a statement to journalists, Gentiloni revealed that he had already engaged in talks with Antoine Armand, France's newly appointed finance minister, regarding the financial direction of the country.
This dialogue marks an optimistic start in strengthening the fiscal collaboration between France and the European Union.
