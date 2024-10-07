Patwari Caught Red-Handed in Bribe Scandal

The Anti Corruption Bureau has apprehended a village-level revenue officer, known as a Patwari, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. The arrest occurred after the officer was caught accepting a bribe.

The suspect, Mukesh Kumar, was nabbed while receiving a payment of Rs 20,000 from an informant in Suratgarh tehsil. The payment was a portion of a demanded Rs 25,000 fee for completing the Girdawari assessment report, charged at Rs 1,000 per bigha.

The Bureau, after validating the complaint, successfully arrested Kumar during the illicit transaction on Monday, sending a strong message against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)