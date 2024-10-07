Left Menu

Patwari Caught Red-Handed in Bribe Scandal

A village-level revenue officer was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district for accepting a bribe. Patwari Mukesh Kumar was caught accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant. He had demanded Rs 25,000 for preparing an assessment report. The Bureau verified the complaint and apprehended him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:48 IST
Patwari Caught Red-Handed in Bribe Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Corruption Bureau has apprehended a village-level revenue officer, known as a Patwari, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. The arrest occurred after the officer was caught accepting a bribe.

The suspect, Mukesh Kumar, was nabbed while receiving a payment of Rs 20,000 from an informant in Suratgarh tehsil. The payment was a portion of a demanded Rs 25,000 fee for completing the Girdawari assessment report, charged at Rs 1,000 per bigha.

The Bureau, after validating the complaint, successfully arrested Kumar during the illicit transaction on Monday, sending a strong message against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024