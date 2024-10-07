Patwari Caught Red-Handed in Bribe Scandal
A village-level revenue officer was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district for accepting a bribe. Patwari Mukesh Kumar was caught accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant. He had demanded Rs 25,000 for preparing an assessment report. The Bureau verified the complaint and apprehended him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Anti Corruption Bureau has apprehended a village-level revenue officer, known as a Patwari, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. The arrest occurred after the officer was caught accepting a bribe.
The suspect, Mukesh Kumar, was nabbed while receiving a payment of Rs 20,000 from an informant in Suratgarh tehsil. The payment was a portion of a demanded Rs 25,000 fee for completing the Girdawari assessment report, charged at Rs 1,000 per bigha.
The Bureau, after validating the complaint, successfully arrested Kumar during the illicit transaction on Monday, sending a strong message against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Residents Arrested for Circulating Counterfeit Currency
Interstate Drugs Racket Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested
Delhi Man Arrested for Stabbing Colleague and Her Parents
Five Arrested in Cattle Smuggling Attempt in Chhattisgarh
CBI Unearths Rs 25 Lakh in Bribery Case at Bengaluru Customs