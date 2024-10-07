Left Menu

Tragedy Averted: Man's Desperate Act Outside Vidhan Sabha Thwarted

Munna Vishwakarma attempted self-immolation outside Vidhan Sabha complex. Quick action by police and the anti-self-immolation squad prevented greater tragedy. He was hospitalized with 50% burns. DCP Raveena Tyagi noted unclear motives. A recent related incident also highlights security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:24 IST
A man identified as Munna Vishwakarma attempted to set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Sabha complex, police revealed on Monday.

Despite his motives still being unclear, Vishwakarma is currently in the hospital with 50% burn injuries. The incident was swiftly managed by the anti-self-immolation squad, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi.

While investigations continue, the incident mirrors a thwarted self-immolation attempt by a group earlier this month, underscoring ongoing security concerns outside Vidhan Bhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

