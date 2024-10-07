Offensive on Naxals: India's New Strategy Against Left-Wing Extremism

In a pivotal meeting on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India's security forces have transitioned to offensive operations against Naxalite insurgents, heralding notable achievements in recent times. Shah, addressing chief ministers and top officials from Naxal-affected states, underscored the commitment to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

The home minister highlighted the improved security situation, evidenced by a 70% voter turnout in Maoist-affected regions during recent Lok Sabha polls, compared to zero polling previously. He urged Maoist-involved youths to abandon violence, noting over 13,000 individuals have already renounced it and are benefiting from state rehabilitation programs.

Shah praised Chhattisgarh for significant counter-Naxal efforts and remarked on the major reduction in LWE-related incidents and casualties. He emphasized a zero-tolerance approach, with an offensive strategy involving the National Investigation Agency to dismantle Naxal financial networks, and appealed for continuous review of progress in impacted states.

