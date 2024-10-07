Uncertainty Surrounds Fate of Hezbollah Successor Amidst Tensions
Israel cannot confirm the death of Hashem Safieddine, a potential Hezbollah successor, following reports of an Israeli airstrike targeting him. An Israeli spokesperson stated there is no confirmation yet, while a Hezbollah official accused Israel of hindering search efforts after Thursday's bombing in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Israel is unable to confirm the death of Hashem Safieddine, who may succeed slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a government spokesperson said Monday. Reports surfaced last week indicating Safieddine was targeted in an Israeli airstrike.
Spokesperson David Mencer, addressing an online briefing, specified, "We don't have that confirmation yet. When it is confirmed, as and when, it will be on the IDF (Israeli military) website."
A Hezbollah official stated that Israel was obstructing search operations in Beirut's southern suburbs, which were bombed on Thursday and where Safieddine was believed to be present. The violence follows nearly a year of conflict, initiated when Hezbollah supported Palestinians after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
