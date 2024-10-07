Uttar Pradesh Protests Demand Action Against Controversial Priest

On Monday, widespread protests took place across Uttar Pradesh, including at the Aligarh Muslim University, calling for the arrest of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand due to his incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In Saharanpur, authorities arrested 13 individuals involved in stone-pelting incidents at a police post during protests, and four more arrests were made for violence outside Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi temple, which Narsinghanand heads.

Authorities continue to receive memoranda and complaints demanding stronger legal action, underscoring tensions and the call for peace amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)