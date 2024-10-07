Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Protests Demand Action Against Controversial Priest

Protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh demanding the arrest of priest Yati Narshinganand for his inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Demonstrations in places like Aligarh Muslim University and Bahraich saw calls for strict legal action. Several arrests were made for violence during these protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Protests Demand Action Against Controversial Priest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, widespread protests took place across Uttar Pradesh, including at the Aligarh Muslim University, calling for the arrest of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand due to his incendiary remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In Saharanpur, authorities arrested 13 individuals involved in stone-pelting incidents at a police post during protests, and four more arrests were made for violence outside Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi temple, which Narsinghanand heads.

Authorities continue to receive memoranda and complaints demanding stronger legal action, underscoring tensions and the call for peace amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024