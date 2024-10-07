Left Menu

Coal Block Allocation Scam: Key Figures Sentenced in Delhi

A Delhi court sentenced four individuals, including Rungta Project Ltd's former executives, for involvement in a coal block allocation scam in Jharkhand. They received jail terms and significant fines. The case, under investigation by the CBI, accused the parties of providing false information to the Ministry of Coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:20 IST
Coal Block Allocation Scam: Key Figures Sentenced in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court on Monday handed down jail sentences to four individuals implicated in a coal block allocation scam in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj sentenced R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta, and T M Achyutan to three-year terms, while Shambhu Nath received two years.

Substantial fines were also imposed, with Rungta Project Ltd and its former managing director fined Rs 30 lakh each. Sanjay Rungta and Achuthan were fined Rs 40 lakh each, and Nath Rs 20 lakh.

This case, tied to coal blocks Hutar Sector C and Hurilong allocated during the UPA regime, was scrutinized by CBI prosecutors Narender Pratap Srivastava, Sanjay Kumar, A P Singh, and Tarannum Cheema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024