Coal Block Allocation Scam: Key Figures Sentenced in Delhi

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court on Monday handed down jail sentences to four individuals implicated in a coal block allocation scam in Jharkhand.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj sentenced R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta, and T M Achyutan to three-year terms, while Shambhu Nath received two years.

Substantial fines were also imposed, with Rungta Project Ltd and its former managing director fined Rs 30 lakh each. Sanjay Rungta and Achuthan were fined Rs 40 lakh each, and Nath Rs 20 lakh.

This case, tied to coal blocks Hutar Sector C and Hurilong allocated during the UPA regime, was scrutinized by CBI prosecutors Narender Pratap Srivastava, Sanjay Kumar, A P Singh, and Tarannum Cheema.

(With inputs from agencies.)