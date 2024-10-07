Coal Block Allocation Scam: Key Figures Sentenced in Delhi
A Delhi court sentenced four individuals, including Rungta Project Ltd's former executives, for involvement in a coal block allocation scam in Jharkhand. They received jail terms and significant fines. The case, under investigation by the CBI, accused the parties of providing false information to the Ministry of Coal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, a Delhi court on Monday handed down jail sentences to four individuals implicated in a coal block allocation scam in Jharkhand.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj sentenced R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta, and T M Achyutan to three-year terms, while Shambhu Nath received two years.
Substantial fines were also imposed, with Rungta Project Ltd and its former managing director fined Rs 30 lakh each. Sanjay Rungta and Achuthan were fined Rs 40 lakh each, and Nath Rs 20 lakh.
This case, tied to coal blocks Hutar Sector C and Hurilong allocated during the UPA regime, was scrutinized by CBI prosecutors Narender Pratap Srivastava, Sanjay Kumar, A P Singh, and Tarannum Cheema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coal
- scam
- Jharkhand
- Delhi court
- sentenced
- Rungta Project Ltd
- CBI
- UPA government
- jail term
- fine
ALSO READ
Want to ask RSS' Mohan Bhagwat if it's justified that oppn leaders are being threatened using ED-CBI, their govts toppled: Kejriwal.
CBI Unearths Rs 25 Lakh in Bribery Case at Bengaluru Customs
Union Minister Manjhi Demands CBI Investigation into Nawada House Torching
TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh Questioned by CBI in RG Kar Hospital Case
CBI Grills Trinamool Congress MLA in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case