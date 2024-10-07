Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Intensifies

The first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict sees escalating violence as Israel intensifies its air and ground attacks, leaving at least 52 Palestinians dead, according to local medics. Amid the conflict's ongoing strains, Hamas retaliated by launching a missile salvo towards Tel Aviv, injuring two individuals.

Despite Israel's extensive military campaign, Hamas demonstrated its resilience by striking central Israel. Islamic Jihad also joined in, targeting towns near Gaza. The protracted conflict has led to significant casualties and displacement, intensifying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with widespread hunger and infrastructure collapse.

The conflict has grown into a multi-front war, with U.S.-backed mediators struggling to broker a ceasefire. Political leaders express differing end goals, but the civilians affected continue to suffer the devastating consequences as they yearn for a return to normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)