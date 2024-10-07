Left Menu

Call for Swift Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the apex court's direction for prompt restoration, no timeline has been set by the Centre. The plea argues that the delay undermines democratic principles and affects J-K's federal structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST
  • India

A new plea has been submitted to the Supreme Court, pushing for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir within two months. The plea comes amid concerns that the prolonged union territory status undermines democracy in the region.

Previously, the Supreme Court upheld the 2019 abolition of Article 370, which revoked J-K's special status but stipulated swift statehood restoration and assembly elections by September 2024. No timeline has been announced by the Centre, frustrating those advocating for a return to statehood.

Filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, the application argues that Jammu and Kashmir's development and governance are hindered by continued Union Territory status. Advocates highlight the peaceful conclusion of recent elections as a sign that security concerns should not delay statehood restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

