Neighborhood Dispute Escalates to Police Assault

Three police officers were injured during a violent altercation between neighboring families in Haldi Khurd village. The officers were attacked, and a dog was unleashed on them. Five individuals have been arrested, while two are still at large. An FIR has been lodged against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:18 IST
In a startling incident at Haldi Khurd village, three police personnel were injured while attempting to quell a violent dispute between two warring families. The families, instead of cooperating, turned on the officers, even unleashing a dog to attack them, police sources confirmed on Monday.

Following the assault, law enforcement arrested five individuals involved in the skirmish. However, officials noted that two suspects remain on the run. An extensive search is underway to apprehend Yusuf and Sajid, who police believe evaded capture during the initial sweep.

According to Superintendent Mukesh Chandra Mishra, an FIR has been lodged citing serious offenses such as rioting and obstruction of government work. The confrontation originated when Rashid Ali's efforts to construct a wall led to a brawl with the neighboring Puttan family, escalating further upon police intervention.

