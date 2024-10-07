Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Saharanpur Amid Stone Pelting and Arrests

In Saharanpur district, police have arrested 13 people linked to a protest involving stone pelting at a police post against Yati Narsinghanand's comments on Prophet Muhammad. Authorities are pursuing others involved, while local leaders work to ease tensions. The situation remains under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saharanpur district police apprehended 13 individuals following an incident of stone pelting at the Sheikhpura police post during protests against inflammatory comments by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad, a senior official disclosed on Monday.

The protest, involving around 1,500 individuals, turned chaotic when certain elements began pelting stones, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement to restore order. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed efforts are ongoing to arrest additional culprits.

The recent tensions have sparked multiple legal actions against Narsinghanand, with political figures demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, authorities have assured that normalcy has returned to the area, with community leaders collaborating with police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

