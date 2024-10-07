Tension Escalates in Saharanpur Amid Stone Pelting and Arrests

Saharanpur district police apprehended 13 individuals following an incident of stone pelting at the Sheikhpura police post during protests against inflammatory comments by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad, a senior official disclosed on Monday.

The protest, involving around 1,500 individuals, turned chaotic when certain elements began pelting stones, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement to restore order. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed efforts are ongoing to arrest additional culprits.

The recent tensions have sparked multiple legal actions against Narsinghanand, with political figures demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, authorities have assured that normalcy has returned to the area, with community leaders collaborating with police efforts.

