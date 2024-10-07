Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Ex-RSS Leader in Goa

A Goa court rejected Subhash Velingkar's anticipatory bail plea. Velingkar, a former RSS leader, faced charges for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Opposition from public figures and statements from lawyers highlighted the case's contentious nature, with accusations of stifling free speech and calls for arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:42 IST
In a recent development, the court in Panaji, Goa, has turned down the anticipatory bail plea of former RSS leader Subhash Velingkar. Velingkar has been embroiled in controversy for allegedly making remarks deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

The rejection came from Additional District and Sessions Judge Bosco Robert following charges filed by Bicholim police against Velingkar for his purported comments targeting St. Francis Xavier, a revered figure in Goa.

Opponents, including AAP MLA Cruz Silva and Congress affiliates, actively opposed the bail. Legal representative Amit Palekar emphasized the strong public backlash, while Velingkar's lawyer argued the accusations were an attack on democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

