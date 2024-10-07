Uncompensated Victims: SC/ST Child Rights in Jeopardy

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed alarm over the insufficient compensation for child victims of sexual offences from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. This comes despite legal mandates that demand immediate financial aid for such victims.

Data from the POCSO Tracking Portal reveals that 1,546 out of 5,178 registered child victims belong to these communities. The commission, in a letter sent to various states and Union Territories, highlighted the glaring gap in relief efforts, spotlighting states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, which show high proportions of SC/ST victims.

The NCPCR, under the leadership of Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, has urged states to formulate specific compensation schemes promptly and submit compliance reports within ten days, aiming to address the troubling lack of support for these vulnerable groups.

