Rajasthan Govt Vows Fair Decision on Controversial SI Exam
Rajasthan's government, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, is set to make a fair decision on the troubled Police Sub Inspector Examination-2021. The exam, marred by scandals, sparked a cabinet review. Numerous arrests have been made amid allegations of leaks and unfair practices.
A cabinet committee, spearheaded by Patel, convened its first session recently to examine the actions taken thus far. The next meeting scheduled for October 10 aims to conclude with a recommendation to the state government, following an in-depth analysis.
The controversy has been a blot on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's reputation, fueled by allegations of widespread malfeasance. The Special Operations Group has apprehended over 100 individuals, including Dinesh Vishnoi and Priyanka Vishnoi, currently undergoing police training and implicated in receiving test papers before the examination.
