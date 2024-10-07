Rajasthan Govt Vows Fair Decision on Controversial SI Exam

Rajasthan's government, under the stewardship of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, has pledged a just resolution concerning the Police Sub Inspector Examination-2021 debacle. The examination has faced serious allegations including leaked papers and malpractice, leading to the state's decision for a thorough review.

A cabinet committee, spearheaded by Patel, convened its first session recently to examine the actions taken thus far. The next meeting scheduled for October 10 aims to conclude with a recommendation to the state government, following an in-depth analysis.

The controversy has been a blot on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's reputation, fueled by allegations of widespread malfeasance. The Special Operations Group has apprehended over 100 individuals, including Dinesh Vishnoi and Priyanka Vishnoi, currently undergoing police training and implicated in receiving test papers before the examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)