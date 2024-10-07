Left Menu

Rajasthan Govt Vows Fair Decision on Controversial SI Exam

Rajasthan's government, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, is set to make a fair decision on the troubled Police Sub Inspector Examination-2021. The exam, marred by scandals, sparked a cabinet review. Numerous arrests have been made amid allegations of leaks and unfair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:29 IST
Rajasthan Govt Vows Fair Decision on Controversial SI Exam
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's government, under the stewardship of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, has pledged a just resolution concerning the Police Sub Inspector Examination-2021 debacle. The examination has faced serious allegations including leaked papers and malpractice, leading to the state's decision for a thorough review.

A cabinet committee, spearheaded by Patel, convened its first session recently to examine the actions taken thus far. The next meeting scheduled for October 10 aims to conclude with a recommendation to the state government, following an in-depth analysis.

The controversy has been a blot on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's reputation, fueled by allegations of widespread malfeasance. The Special Operations Group has apprehended over 100 individuals, including Dinesh Vishnoi and Priyanka Vishnoi, currently undergoing police training and implicated in receiving test papers before the examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024