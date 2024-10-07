Tensions Rise as Israel Closes Border Areas

In a significant move, Israel's military announced on Monday that it had declared areas surrounding several towns in northwest Israel as off-limits to the public. The decision follows a thorough security assessment amid escalating tensions.

The newly established closed military zones along the border with Lebanon encompass towns such as Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, Arab al-Aramshe, and Adamit.

This development comes as evacuations continue across northern Israel due to intense rocket and missile attacks from Iran-supported Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, highlighting the region's volatile security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)