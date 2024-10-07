Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Closes Border Areas

Israel's military has declared certain northwest regions as closed zones after assessing security conditions. Tension escalates along the Lebanese border, including towns like Shlomi and Rosh Hanikra. Evacuations are ongoing due to missile fire from Hezbollah, underlining the volatile security situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move, Israel's military announced on Monday that it had declared areas surrounding several towns in northwest Israel as off-limits to the public. The decision follows a thorough security assessment amid escalating tensions.

The newly established closed military zones along the border with Lebanon encompass towns such as Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, Arab al-Aramshe, and Adamit.

This development comes as evacuations continue across northern Israel due to intense rocket and missile attacks from Iran-supported Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, highlighting the region's volatile security climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

