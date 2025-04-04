Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Strike's Devastating Impact

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has tragically claimed 14 lives, including six children, while leaving over 50 injured. The alarming attack, labeled by regional leader Serhii Lysak as an 'assault against civilians,' has intensified global calls for a ceasefire amidst escalating tensions.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of perpetuating war and urged allies to strengthen Ukraine's defenses. The missile attack follows a deadly drone strike in Kharkiv, raising questions about Russia's commitment to peace negotiations.

Western leaders, at a recent NATO meeting, renewed pressure on Russia to engage in genuine peace discussions. Despite US proposals, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains resistant to straightforward ceasefire terms, extending the conflict and complicating diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)