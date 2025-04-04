Left Menu

Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Attack on Residential Area

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, has killed 12 people, including three children. The attack inflicted damage on residential buildings, sparking fires and injuring over 50 people. Video evidence reveals the devastation in the area. Russia denies targeting civilians, but the conflict continues to cause widespread harm.

Updated: 04-04-2025 22:28 IST
A devastating missile strike launched by Russian forces hit the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, including three children. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the casualties on Telegram.

The missile barrage inflicted severe damage on residential buildings and triggered multiple fires. Local authorities reported at least 50 additional people sustained injuries. Eyewitness video captures show scenes of smoke, debris, and casualties scattered along the pavements.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, condemned the attack as an unprovoked strike on civilian infrastructure. Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, the ongoing invasion has resulted in significant loss of life since 2022.

