Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Attack on Residential Area

A devastating missile strike launched by Russian forces hit the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 12 individuals, including three children. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the casualties on Telegram.

The missile barrage inflicted severe damage on residential buildings and triggered multiple fires. Local authorities reported at least 50 additional people sustained injuries. Eyewitness video captures show scenes of smoke, debris, and casualties scattered along the pavements.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, condemned the attack as an unprovoked strike on civilian infrastructure. Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, the ongoing invasion has resulted in significant loss of life since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)