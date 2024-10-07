Tragic Fall: Young Man Loses Life in Abandoned Well
A 23-year-old man named Salman died after falling into an abandoned well near his village. Rescue efforts by the local fire brigade and police failed, and he was pronounced dead at a nearby health center. Legal proceedings are ongoing following the incident.
In a tragic incident on Monday, a 23-year-old man named Salman lost his life after falling into an abandoned well by the roadside, according to local police authorities.
Salman, who hailed from Kalyanpur, was returning home from the market when he fell into a deteriorated well near the village. The efforts by the fire brigade and Piparpur police to rescue him lasted three hours.
Despite the intensive rescue operation, Salman was pronounced dead at the Community Health Centre in Bhadaur. Inspector Ramraj Kushwaha of the Piparpur police stated that a post-mortem is underway and legal proceedings have commenced.
