Tragic Fall: Young Man Loses Life in Abandoned Well

In a tragic incident on Monday, a 23-year-old man named Salman lost his life after falling into an abandoned well by the roadside, according to local police authorities.

Salman, who hailed from Kalyanpur, was returning home from the market when he fell into a deteriorated well near the village. The efforts by the fire brigade and Piparpur police to rescue him lasted three hours.

Despite the intensive rescue operation, Salman was pronounced dead at the Community Health Centre in Bhadaur. Inspector Ramraj Kushwaha of the Piparpur police stated that a post-mortem is underway and legal proceedings have commenced.

