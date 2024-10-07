Left Menu

Missing Woman Found Alive in Lucknow After Three Years

After nearly three years of being reported missing, a woman from Gonda has been located in Lucknow, living with her boyfriend. The case involved legal actions between her family and in-laws. Police investigations led to her discovery, prompting a court appearance for further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:23 IST
Missing Woman Found Alive in Lucknow After Three Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, UP police have successfully located a Gonda woman who had been missing for nearly three years. The woman, Kavita, was found residing with her boyfriend in Lucknow, officials revealed on Monday.

Kavita married Vinay Kumar in 2017 and disappeared from her in-laws' home in May 2021. Her family accused her in-laws of murder, leading to a case against her husband's family. In turn, Vinay Kumar filed a kidnapping case against her brother.

Despite ongoing investigations and court pressure, Kavita remained missing until the Special Operations Group and Kotwali police discovered her living with Satya Narayan Gupta, with whom she had an affair. Her medical examination is underway as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

