Shake-Up in Maharashtra Police: Key Transfers Announced

In a significant reshuffle, the Maharashtra government announced on Monday the transfer of nine police officers, aiming to reposition and optimize the force. The move includes six superintendents of police among others, underscoring the administration's adjustment strategy.

According to the government order, Mumbai North Region Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain is appointed as the Deputy Inspector General in the State Reserve Police Force. Abhishek Trimukhe will step into Jain's previous role, representing a key leadership change in the region.

Other notable transfers include Sanjay Latkar and Hemraj Rajput, who have been reassigned as SPs in Maharashtra Cyber, and Prashant Kadam, now the SP of the SC-ST Commission in Mumbai. Furthermore, Sandeep Bhajibhakre is now DCP Pune city, while Thane DCP Shivraj Patil becomes SP, Anti Corruption Bureau (Thane), and DCP Bharat Tangade takes the position of additional SP Thane.

