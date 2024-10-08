Left Menu

Religious Remarks in Schoolboy Chat Ignite Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating a school chat involving allegedly objectionable religious remarks between students, which sparked tensions Monday. A large minority community crowd protested, demanding the arrest of a child involved. Legal action has been initiated, with police maintaining peace during festival celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:46 IST
Tensions erupted in a Uttar Pradesh town as police launched an investigation following the emergence of a school's chat containing allegedly objectionable religious remarks between two students. The incident triggered significant unrest Monday evening.

A large group from the minority community gathered at the residence of the child involved, demanding his arrest, and prompting police to deploy in force to maintain order. Authorities are working to defuse the situation amid the ongoing festival season.

Legal proceedings are underway after an FIR, filed by local resident Rehmat Ali Hashmi, accused one of the children under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The state grapples with ongoing religious tension, ignited by recent remarks from a controversial local priest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

