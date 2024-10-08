Religious Remarks in Schoolboy Chat Ignite Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

Tensions erupted in a Uttar Pradesh town as police launched an investigation following the emergence of a school's chat containing allegedly objectionable religious remarks between two students. The incident triggered significant unrest Monday evening.

A large group from the minority community gathered at the residence of the child involved, demanding his arrest, and prompting police to deploy in force to maintain order. Authorities are working to defuse the situation amid the ongoing festival season.

Legal proceedings are underway after an FIR, filed by local resident Rehmat Ali Hashmi, accused one of the children under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The state grapples with ongoing religious tension, ignited by recent remarks from a controversial local priest.

