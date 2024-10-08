Global Vigil: Remembering a Year Since the Conflict's Beginning

On the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, individuals worldwide are holding vigils, ceremonies, and protests to commemorate the event that initiated a conflict in Gaza, culminating in ongoing battles.

On October 7 of last year, militants killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Since then, according to Palestinian health officials, nearly 42,000 lives have been claimed, and most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

Events marking the occasion range from the Prime Minister Netanyahu's candle lighting in Jerusalem to international speeches calling for peace. In Gaza, while no official events took place, residents voiced a longing to return to pre-conflict normalcy amidst continuing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)