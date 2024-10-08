Left Menu

Global Vigil: Remembering a Year Since the Conflict's Beginning

The world observes the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent Gaza conflict. Vigils and protests occurred globally, emphasizing the war's toll, including over 42,000 deaths in Gaza and the displacement of millions. Leaders from various countries expressed solidarity and called for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 03:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, individuals worldwide are holding vigils, ceremonies, and protests to commemorate the event that initiated a conflict in Gaza, culminating in ongoing battles.

On October 7 of last year, militants killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Since then, according to Palestinian health officials, nearly 42,000 lives have been claimed, and most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

Events marking the occasion range from the Prime Minister Netanyahu's candle lighting in Jerusalem to international speeches calling for peace. In Gaza, while no official events took place, residents voiced a longing to return to pre-conflict normalcy amidst continuing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

