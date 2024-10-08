Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Units After Fatal Blast
Three police officers have been suspended after a fatal blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Ragadganj, which claimed three lives. Authorities have launched a campaign against unlawful firework production, and an FIR has been filed against several individuals under the Explosive Substances Act.
- Country:
- India
Three police personnel have been suspended for negligence after a tragic incident at an illegal firecracker-making unit led to three fatalities in Ragadganj village, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
An FIR has been registered at Tarabganj police station, implicating several individuals under the Explosive Substances Act. The explosion occurred at Mohammad Farooq's house on Monday, where explosives were being made.
Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed the death toll rose to three with the passing of Ayaaz Mohammad in Lucknow. A district-wide crackdown on illegal firecracker units has been initiated in response to this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- blast
- firecracker
- police
- negligence
- suspension
- FIR
- Ragadganj
- explosion
- illegality
- fireworks
ALSO READ
China's Private Tuition Ban: A Backfire Unveiled
Unapologetic Gandapur Fires Back, Demands Punjab Government Apologize for PTI Crackdown
Novo Nordisk Under Fire: Congressional Scrutiny on Drug Prices
Xi Jinping Congratulates Sri Lanka's First Marxist President: Dissanayake
Sharad Pawar Clears Air: Affirms Unity with Nephew, Distinguishes Political Paths