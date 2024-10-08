Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Units After Fatal Blast

Three police personnel have been suspended for negligence after a tragic incident at an illegal firecracker-making unit led to three fatalities in Ragadganj village, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered at Tarabganj police station, implicating several individuals under the Explosive Substances Act. The explosion occurred at Mohammad Farooq's house on Monday, where explosives were being made.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed the death toll rose to three with the passing of Ayaaz Mohammad in Lucknow. A district-wide crackdown on illegal firecracker units has been initiated in response to this incident.

